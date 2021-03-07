Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 751,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

