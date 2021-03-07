Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post sales of $361.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the highest is $364.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $335.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

KFRC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.63. 166,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,776. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at about $7,943,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

