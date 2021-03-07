KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 506,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 52,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

