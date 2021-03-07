Keybank National Association OH Purchases 275 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.