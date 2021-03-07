Keybank National Association OH Invests $219,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY opened at $129.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.