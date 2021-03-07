Keybank National Association OH Has $81,000 Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

GEL stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

