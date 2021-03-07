Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 2,289 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,849,635.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

