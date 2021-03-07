Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

