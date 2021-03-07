Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

EAGG stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.