Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,065,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $66,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,996.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,032 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.