Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

