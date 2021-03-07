Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$2.95. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 1,378,430 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEL shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.