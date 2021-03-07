KeeperDAO Price Reaches $416.63 on Major Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 7% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $416.63 or 0.00820108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $15.18 million and $3.88 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.66 or 0.00473727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00069132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00076714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00081338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.96 or 0.00470384 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.