Keep Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.33 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $185.44 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00468815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00081308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00458383 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,860,938 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.