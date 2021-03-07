KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $19,477,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

