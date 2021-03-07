KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $268.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

