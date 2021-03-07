KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC opened at $167.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

