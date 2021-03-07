KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 885.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

