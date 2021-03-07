KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

