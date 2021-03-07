KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

