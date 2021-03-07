Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 6.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 47,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $10.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.69. 885,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

