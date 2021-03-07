Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £111.06 ($145.11).

JET opened at GBX 6,382 ($83.38) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,758.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,314.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

