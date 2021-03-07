JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 28th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.3 days.

Shares of JSR stock remained flat at $$15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. JSR has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.