JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

