JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

