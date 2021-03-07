JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MLSPF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.