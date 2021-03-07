JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC cut Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

ACCYY stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

