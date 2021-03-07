JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 67

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

LON CNA opened at GBX 51.94 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.58. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.80 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

