JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) a C$73.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$73.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.29.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$20.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$26.99 and a 52 week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

