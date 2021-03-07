JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.38 ($123.98).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €95.42 ($112.26) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.04.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

