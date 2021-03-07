Jobchain Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $150,962.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,316,270 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

