JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Sells $96,550.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

