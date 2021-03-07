Jerry Patrick Johnston Sells 6,000 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total transaction of C$385,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at C$561,812.16.

TSE CGY opened at C$63.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$620.53 million and a PE ratio of 32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.41. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$31.29 and a 12-month high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.8599998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

CGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

