Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.66 ($178.42).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €145.60 ($171.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €137.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €136.41.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

