Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSW. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

