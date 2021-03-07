Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 235,469 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 217.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

