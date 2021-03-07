Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share of $3.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 726.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $16.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $20.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.75. The stock had a trading volume of 745,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,918. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

