Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share of $3.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 726.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $16.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $20.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.75. The stock had a trading volume of 745,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,918. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
