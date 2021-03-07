Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,664,300 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the January 28th total of 3,918,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,664.3 days.

JPHLF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Get Japan Post alerts:

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.