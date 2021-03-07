Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,664,300 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the January 28th total of 3,918,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,664.3 days.
JPHLF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.
Japan Post Company Profile
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.