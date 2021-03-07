Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Jamf has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $34,052,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

