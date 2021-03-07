Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

JAMF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $60,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,156.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Jamf by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155,413 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

