Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JADA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 272,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,787. Jade Art Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.
Jade Art Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.