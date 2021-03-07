Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JADA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 272,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,787. Jade Art Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.