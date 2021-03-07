Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $173.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

