ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.