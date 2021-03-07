Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Trading Down 5.2%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 562,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 387,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

ITI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Iteris alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 479.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.