Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 898.7 days.

Shares of ISUZF opened at $10.62 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

