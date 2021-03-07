Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 898.7 days.
Shares of ISUZF opened at $10.62 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
