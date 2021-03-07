iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Update

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 28th total of 674,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 33.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,844. iSun has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $32.24.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun Company Profile

As of January 21, 2021, iSun, Inc was acquired by iSun Energy LLC. iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.