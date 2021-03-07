Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Isoray stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.03. 11,023,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,289,104. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

