iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

