iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $107.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

