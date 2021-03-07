iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $72.04. 2,014,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,745. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

